New Massey Ferguson machines make their global debut at Agritechnica

At Hall 20, Stand A14, Massey Ferguson is unveiling several world premieres at this year’s edition of Agritechnica.

Making its global debut, the MF 5S Dyna-VT features the new Dyna-VT transmission option, representing one of the stand highlights. Also appearing for the first time worldwide, the MF 3 SP.115 introduces Dyna-VT continuously variable transmission to Massey Ferguson’s Speciality tractor range for the very first time. For these narrow models often working in confined areas and on challenging terrain, the new transmission improves versatility and usability, and allows ideal speed selection for extra accuracy during all types of applications.

Appearing for the first time at Agritechnica are Massey Ferguson TH telehandlers with new Dyna-CT transmission. Available as an option, Dyna-CT is designed for intensive applications, providing continuous tractive power and bringing additional automation to increase working efficiency and reduce operator fatigue.

Standing alongside the MF 9S.425 Dyna-VT – Massey Ferguson’s most powerful tractor to date, the new MF 8S.305 Xtra will have its international public debut. The MF 8S Xtra Series replaces previous MF 8S Series models.

“Massey Ferguson is Born to Farm, and that commitment comes to life through our barn-inspired stand at Agritechnica 2025,” says Jérôme Aubrion, director marketing Massey Ferguson, Europe & Middle East. “Farmers are at the heart of our brand, and the moment they step onto our stand, they’ll feel right at home. Whether they run small family farms or large-scale operations, they’ll discover forward-thinking solutions shaped by their input and designed to support their success now and in years to come.”

The stand, designed as a farm layout, displays the machines in realistic settings that reflect their role in the farming environment. From powerful tractors and combines showcased in the Open-Field Farming Zone, to grass harvesting equipment and mid-range tractors in the Livestock & Mixed Farming Area, up to a dedicated Specialised Farming Section featuring the MF 4700 Series with a conventional baler, and compact plus specialty models tailored for vineyards and similar working environments.

Then, the ‘Beyond the Limit’ zone pushes boundaries, spotlighting MF’s ability to conquer extreme terrains with the MF 8S Dyna E-Power Morocco Desert Challenge.

Latest front loaders from the Massey Ferguson line-up displayed will include versions with electronic control, to increase loading accuracy, productivity and safety. Highlighting the wide breadth of specifications and options available, the MF FL.4121 loader fitted to the MF 5M.125 on the stand is customised with an automatic central greasing system. Installed by MF By You, this ensures consistent lubrication of key points to extend working life and increase reliability, while also reducing time needed for routine maintenance.

Images: Massey Ferguson