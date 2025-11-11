Claas’ Axion 9.450 Terrra Trac named Tractor of the Year in the High Performance category

The premiere of the new Axio 9 Cmatic large tractor series from Claas at Agritechnica 2025 was crowned with a highlight on the very first day of the trade fair: the presentation of this year’s Tractor of the Year Awards.

In the HighPower category, the Axion 9.450 Terra Trac with its unique semi-crawler concept prevailed against strong competition from four other contenders.

“The Claas Axion 9.450 Terra Trac combines high performance with machine optimisation tools specially developed for large agricultural businesses. Its CCLS hydraulic system delivers a flow rate of up to 370 l/min, with a rear lift capacity of over 11 tonnes and full ISOBUS and Power Beyond connectivity. Intelligent features such as Cemos, Dynamic Auto Droop and CEBIS connect increase precision, while the four-point suspended cab ensures a high level of comfort at only 66 dB(A). The jury praised the Axion’s combination of power density, hydraulic performance and data-driven performance management,” said the jury, consisting of 26 international agricultural and agricultural engineering journalists.

The Axion 9 CMatic series sets new standards in comfort, automation and connectivity, and was developed with the aim of bringing maximum performance to large farms and contractors.

Sophisticated and further optimised hardware such as the engine, transmission and axles, as well as Terra Trac running gear, have been combined in the series with a completely newly developed cab with a noise reduction of up to 66 B(A) and a volume of three cubic metres, a new electronic infrastructure and new, intelligent assistance systems up to Level 2 Autonomy.

The adaptive, predictive drivetrain management of the continuously variable CMATIC transmission with Auto Load Anticipation – a self-learning algorithm – increases driving comfort, productivity and efficiency. Thanks to extended maintenance intervals, service times and costs for users are also significantly reduced.

“When developing the series, we listened more than ever to the wishes and expectations of farmers and contractors,” says Dr Martin von Hoyningen-Huene, Claas chief technology officer. “So we owe this award not only to our innovative developers, but also to our existing and potential customers. The tractor uniquely combines several of our core development competencies, such as soil-conserving chassis technologies and continuously variable power-split transmissions.”

Image: Claas