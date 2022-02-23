Eberspaecher to present comprehensive thermal management portfolio at Agrishow Brazil

Eberspaecher Group is to present its comprehensive product range of reliable thermal management solutions for comfort and safety in off-highway vehicles at Agrishow Brazil. From April 25 to 29, visitors will find products such as the pre-assembled evaporator system KAB for comfortable climate or the K Protec for a pollutant-free air in driver’s cabs of all sizes as well as the new Airtronic 3 air heater generation.

With the KAB, the company wpresents a pre-assembled evaporator system that integrates air distribution and manual operating elements. It can be easily installed in the cab roof. KAB is also available as a combined HVAC version for heating, ventilation and cooling. No matter the size of the cab: One of the over ten system variants ensures a comfortable climate. The KAB has also been adapted to the needs of battery electric vehicles. In this case, the cabin is heated by PTC elements.

One-stop air-conditioning expertise

Eberspaecher’s AC process expertise starts directly at the beginning of the cabin development to its mass production. This includes the use of thermal software and CFD calculation as well as application engineering and test benches in climatic chambers. The broad portfolio of air-conditioning systems includes cooling solutions for many demands and applications – like the evaporator unit HK EVO4 Kombi. It is mounted in the cabin roof and is especially suitable for harsh environments or very hot temperatures.

The very thin ceiling air conditioner with a cooling power of 8.6 kW is designed for large cabins. Eberspaecher air conditioning solutions can also be operated together with the company’s heating systems by using the PCK3 FOH operating element, for example. The thermal management experts also offer cabin pressurization systems, like the K Protec: A filter system and an overpressure generated in the driver’s cab prevent pollutants and dust from entering. In the future, it is possible to automatically switch between a category 4 (pollutants) and category 2 (dust) filter to save the category 4 filter life time. K Protec enables cab certification in accordance with EN 15695 Category 4.

Warm cabin and engine with fuel operated heating solutions

Engine-independent air and water heaters provide a comfortable temperature in the driver´s cab during the working day – both before and while driving as well as during break-times. The new generation of Eberspaecher’s air heater Airtronic 3 combines state-of-the-art technology with proven functions for fast cab heating. Four model variants in a total of twelve versions of the Airtronic 3 meet all application requirements. The Airtronic S3 for example is suitable for cabin heating of tractors.

Depending on the version of the Airtronic 3, the integrated altitude adjustment automatically adapts to altitudes of up to 5,500 meters. If in addition to the cabin also the engine needs to be (pre-)heated, water heaters like the Eberspaecher Hydronic S3 Economy (12 V) and Commercial (24 V) are optimal solutions. The heating systems convince with low fuel consumption and a service life of up to 5,000 hours depending on the version. Eberspaecher heating systems can easily be controlled by different operating elements, such as EasyStart Pro.