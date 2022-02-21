TE Connectivity expands unsealed interconnection system for industrial vehicles

TE Connectivity, a leader in connectivity and sensors, has expanded its unsealed interconnection system for industrial and commercial transportation vehicles with the addition of Unsealed 36 and 48 Position Monoblock Connectors.

The new connectors feature a robust, compact and high-density design with an improvement of the well-established lever system reducing the mating force and improving the assembly process.

Unsealed 36 and 48 Position Monoblock Connectors also offer integrated and separate secondary locking features to enhance contact alignment, as well as adopt the popular AMP MCP 1.5K and MCON 1.2 contact systems with the new all-in-one mono housing composition improving strength and the overall application experience. The four color-codes help to reduce mis-mating with all 36 and 48 position connectors fitting inside existing bulkhead cut-outs to eliminate the demand for further design changes.

“TE’s unsealed interconnection system is an excellent solution for customers in search of unsealed, rugged and flexible connectors, specifically designed for inside-cabin, bulkhead and control-unit applications of on- and off-road vehicles,” said Zhaowen Zhou, senior engineering manager at TE. “With the addition of the Unsealed 36 and 48 Position Monoblock Connectors, we now offer a broad portfolio of one- to 48-position connectors that are dependable and easy-to-assemble.”

TE’s unsealed interconnection system can be utilised in trucks and buses, as well as construction, agriculture, and ATV/UTV vehicles.