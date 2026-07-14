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Agriculture

Claas expands Arion 6 Cmatic tractor series

Anjali SooknananBy 3 Mins Read
A green Claas Arion tractor working a stubble field at dusk with its headlights on, towing a seed drill
ABOVE: The Arion 6 Cmatic's new lighting concept features up to 20 LED lights, turning night into day for work after dark

Claas has updated its Arion 6 Cmatic series, the entry-level model in its six-cylinder class, which now comprises three tractors with maximum outputs ranging from 145 to 205hp.

All three models are powered by a 6.8-litre six-cylinder engine delivering up to 205hp and maximum torque of up to 849Nm at 1,500rpm. The additional power provided by Claas Power Management (CPM), exclusive to the Arion 6.190 Cmatic, is now activated variably and as required, which the manufacturer says increases effectiveness and efficiency during transport work and when running power take-off, hydraulic-drive or continuous power take-off devices. A low super-idle speed of 650rpm reduces fuel consumption and noise when the machine is stationary.

A Claas Arion 6180 tractor in profile working a hillside field, with a coastal landscape in the background.
ABOVE: The Arion 6.190 Cmatic combines a long wheelbase and balanced weight distribution for power transfer to the ground

The Cmatic continuously variable transmission, developed and manufactured by Claas Industrietechnik, features an automatic trailer overrun brake and a wheel loader mode for front-loader work. Its power train management now includes adaptive power train management, which was awarded a Silver Innovation Award at Agritechnica 2025. The Auto Load Anticipation function detects load spikes when lowering a tillage implement in advance and proactively increases engine speed while adjusting the transmission before the spike occurs, which Claas says keeps handling stable during dynamic changes and prevents drops in engine speed. Further functions regulate engine speed and gear shifting according to load, driving speed and hydraulic demand.

The Cemos Dialog operator assistance system is available as an option. Based on self-learning algorithms, it works in dialogue with the driver to optimise area output and efficiency during field work and assists with ballasting and tyre pressure.

The interior cab of a Claas Arion 6.190 tractor, showing the steering wheel, seat, terminal screens and control lever.
ABOVE: The fully-suspended cab places the Cebis terminal and Cmotion multifunction lever in the right-hand armrest

Comfort features include the Proactiv front axle suspension and a fully-suspended cab. The Cmotion multifunction lever combines the driving controls with eight freely assignable function buttons, control of the rear linkage and CSM headland management. A new premium driver’s seat with a massage function, semi-active suspension and seat climate control is available across the range, and a new multimedia system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and DAB+ is offered. Settings and monitoring for hydraulics, the lifting unit, Isobus-UT and Cemos Dialog are carried out via the standard Cebis terminal in the right-hand armrest, using either the touchscreen or a rotary control.

A person seen from behind holding a smartphone displaying telemetry data, watching a Claas Arion tractor work a field.
ABOVE: Claas connect gives real-time access to machine position and performance data from a mobile device

For track guidance, the GPS Pilot Cemis 1200 acts as the steering terminal, with reference lines planned in advance in Claas connect and sent to the machine, or shared directly from machine to machine. A new Auto RefLine function automatically detects the appropriate reference track based on the vehicle’s position and direction of travel and switches between reference tracks without manual input. An optional dynamic steering system roughly halves the number of steering wheel turns from stop to stop, and a new lighting concept features up to 20 LED lights along with step lighting on the cab access steps.

Claas connect provides connectivity for the series, with automated documentation and access from the office or a mobile device. Basic features such as machine position, performance data, the lubricant guide and access to the Claas Parts Shop can be expanded with Farm connect, Fleet connect and Field connect licences, covering job management, automatic documentation, real-time information and fleet analysis.

Image: Claas

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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