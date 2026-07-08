EIMA 2026 confirms 1,800 exhibitors as show grows

EIMA International 2026 is set for a record edition, with organiser FederUnacoma confirming expanded exhibition grounds and its highest-ever level of exhibitor applications. The agricultural machinery trade show takes place at the Bologna exhibition centre on 10-14 November.

To date, 1,800 exhibiting companies have been confirmed, with more than 100 still on the waiting list, filling the grounds to capacity with over 60,000 models of machinery and technologies on display. The new Hall 35 will be available in November, three temporary halls will be constructed alongside the permanent ones, and the Maserati Area will be used for the first time. The space permanently expands the perimeter of the grounds and will be equipped with new structures, Halls 11 and 12, and logistical support.

Services within the fairgrounds and transport links to the airport, train station and city neighbourhoods have been enhanced to accommodate an audience that reached a record 350,000 attendances at the last edition in November 2024. Visitors from 150 countries are expected, while official ICE delegations from 90 countries have been confirmed, alongside Italian and European parliamentarians. An area known as Extend will host government institutions and representatives of the agri-food sector.

For the first time, a booth design competition will be held in collaboration with the ADI designers’ association, joining two contests already established at the Bologna event. The digital and robotics sectors are set to receive particular visibility at the show. FederUnacoma has also developed training programmes for member companies through its AFI Academy, drawing on a collaboration agreement with the University of Bologna and a partnership with the Italian trade agency ICE.

“The trade show optimises marketing efforts, curates technologies, highlights new trends, and builds relationships of trust among industry professionals from around the world,” says Simona Rapastella, general manager at FederUnacoma, “This is invaluable at a historic moment when protectionism and geopolitical tensions are holding back the sector. But above all, the EIMA exhibition bridges the gap between countries and fosters all forms of cooperation, from commercial and industrial collaboration to scientific and technological research.”

Image: FederUnacoma