Linak names Michael Jensen president of US business

Linak, a manufacturer of electric actuator solutions, has appointed Michael Jensen as president of Linak US. Jensen succeeds Magnus Conradsen, who becomes chief executive officer of Linak on 1 August 2026.

In the role, Jensen will lead Linak US, with responsibility for strengthening the company’s position in the market and driving growth across industries and applications. Jensen will relocate to the United States and be based in Louisville, Kentucky, where Linak operates as a sales company and runs its largest production facility outside Denmark, employing close to 300 people.

Jensen has international B2B experience spanning leadership, sales, supply chain and production. He has served as director of SBU Deskline at Linak since 2023, developing the company’s office and workspace solutions business. Before joining Linak, he held roles in supply chain and operations at companies including Danfoss and Agramkow.

“The US is the largest market for Linak, and I am excited to get started and bring my experience and background further into play,” says Jensen. “I am taking over from Magnus Conradsen, who has contributed to the strong growth of Linak over many years. I look forward to building on that foundation together with the talented team in the United States.”

“We have been continuously expanding and improving our production and service capabilities in the US for many years, and Michael brings a strong track record of international B2B experience along with a deep understanding of the Linak business, customers, and operations,” says Conradsen. “I am confident that he is the right person to lead our US organisation into its next phase of growth and development.”

Image: Linak