Würth Elektronik ICS launches Splitter C2-PE4 grounding module

Würth Elektronik ICS has introduced the Splitter C2-PE4, a PCB-based module designed to bring a range of ground signals together at a single contact point with the vehicle chassis. Loose or corroded ground connections are a recurring problem in commercial vehicles and mobile machines, and the module is intended to consolidate these connections at one location and at the same level.

Corrosion, vibration and wiring errors are among the most common causes of loose and unstable ground connections in vehicles. The splitters from Würth Elektronik ICS are designed to reduce or eliminate these issues. The company focuses on reducing chassis interfaces, in particular by eliminating small screw connections and minimising splices in the wiring harness. The Splitter C2-PE4 can also be used where no metal chassis is available for ground signal collection, such as when manufacturers of electric vehicles opt for non-metallic chassis to reduce weight.

The Splitter C2-PE4 allows the connection of up to 70 signal lines and up to four power lines. Each pin can handle up to 15A, and the splitter is designed for continuous currents of up to 200A. It can be used for both GND and +BATT signal distribution, and Würth Elektronik ICS also offers customised solutions tailored to vehicle manufacturer requirements.

With protection classes IP66 and IP69K, the Splitter C2-PE4 is designed to be robust and durable. The 155×115×45mm module is intended to simplify installation and maintenance. Würth Elektronik ICS says the PCB-based module enables the simplification of vehicle electrical systems and the reduction of wiring harnesses, while avoiding issues caused by loose or corroded ground connections.

Image: Würth Elektronik