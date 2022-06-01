Carraro and John Deere sign new global contract

John Deere and Carraro Agritalia have signed a new worldwide development and supply contract for the John Deere 5G tractors at Agritalia headquarters in Rovigo. This agreement ensures the relationship will continue as both companies look to the future.

John Deere and Carraro Agritalia have enjoyed a long relationship since Agritalia first started producing tractors for John Deere in 1997. Many things have changed in the last 25 years, but one thing that won’t is the cooperation between the two companies.

“If the tractors we develop and manufacture in our Rovigo Plant enjoy an excellent reputation today, we owe a lot to our historical partner, and we’re proud John Deere has renewed its trust in us for the years to come” says Marco Stella, general manager of Carraro Agritalia.

“John Deere is rightfully proud of our global dealer network, the backbone of our customer support team,” added Geremy Larson, business relationship manager, John Deere. “We are pleased to provide them with a modern, wide range of specialised tractors suitable for applications in vineyards and orchards. The collaboration with Agritalia demonstrates our commitment to providing solutions for the high value crop production customer.”