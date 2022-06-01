WORLD FIRST: Volvo CE delivers construction machine built using fossil-free steel

The A30G articulated hauler built using fossil-free steel was handed over by president of Volvo CE Melker Jernberg to long-standing customer NCC today, 1 June 2022, at a ceremony hosted by LeadIt – the Leadership Group for Industry Transition – in conjunction with the United Nations environmental meeting Stockholm +50.

The move comes just nine months after the company unveiled the world’s first vehicle concept using fossil-free steel, as part of the testing of the implementation in an ordinary production setup. While commercial introduction is expected to be gradual with selected customers, this speedy first handover is an important milestone in the Group’s ambition to drive industry transformation towards global climate goals. The A30G is produced at Volvo CE’s Braås facility in Sweden, using the existing manufacturing process, with fossil-free steel from Swedish steel company SSAB.

Above: The A30G articulated hauler is made from fossil-free steel provided by partner SSAB

“We are sure that to succeed in decarbonising the construction industry, actors in the value chain will need to collaborate and act,” said Melker Jernberg. “Thanks to our strong partnerships with other driven and forward-thinking companies, we are now able to lead the change towards fossil-free construction and be the first to deliver a machine built using fossil-free steel to a customer. Turning commitments into actions is key to building the world we want to live in.”

As part of its Science-Based Targets commitment, Volvo CE is set to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Alongside the electrification of its machines, the company recognises the importance of reducing its carbon footprint across its entire value chain. This includes the raw materials used in its products, of which steel is a major component. The production using fossil-free steel in Volvo CE’s machines and components will be gradual and depend on aspects such as steel availability