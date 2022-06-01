Sennebogen releases 22 tonne G series recycling material handler

With a reach of up to 10m and a comfort cab that can be elevated as standard, the compact 822 G material handler is a true professional when it comes to recycling. Thanks to its tried-and-tested modular system, it can be individually configured and, with its numerous equipment variants, also makes light work of handling scrap. With this machine, it is clear that once again Sennebogen has focused 100% on material handling during development. The 822 G boasts outstanding responsiveness – the hydraulics can be adjusted very precisely by the operator – and fast, overlapping movements with a hydraulic system that is optimized for demanding tasks in recycling and scrap yards.

At the same time, the machine uses Green Efficiency Technology to save resources and work efficiently. Powerful pumps and large-scale hydraulic valves and lines ensure optimum efficiency. Rightsizing was also on the agenda for the engine. The new 822 G now has an economical 110 kW Stage V diesel engine with 3.8 l displacement, which is ideally suited in terms of power and consumption to the operating conditions in recycling and scrap.

In addition to the low operating costs, the G series is also synonymous with Sennebogen’s sophisticated 6th generation material handling technology based on decades of experience. Durability and reliability are guaranteed thanks to its robust components and intelligent design – a significant advantage for demanding continuous use.