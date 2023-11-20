Claas’s vice president for advanced development of tractors and implements Dr Jan Wieckhorst, tells iVT editor Tom Stone more about the autonomous system installed on its new 12.590 TerraTrack machine, which won an Agritechnica Silver Innovation Award in collaboration with with implement manufacturer Amazone and agricultural robot OEM AgXeed, at the Agritechnica expo in Hanover (November 12-18).
AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: How does the Claas autonomous tractor work?
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
