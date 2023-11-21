Double award for lithium battery specialist Flash Battery

Flash Battery, a leading lithium batteries manufacturer for industrial machinery and electric vehicle, won two of Italy’s most prestigious industry awards within a matter of days.

The firm landed the Il Sole 24 Ore Sustainable Enterprise Award and, for the fifth time, along with the Deloitte Best Managed Company award.

The Il Sole 24 Ore award was given within the “digital sustainability” category, while the Deloitte Best Managed Company Award was received for the company’s performance in the areas of strategy, skills, innovation, governance and corporate culture.

“The first assessed the range of IT innovations and technologies that companies have developed and implemented to generate positive impacts and outcomes to improve the environment, economy and society in general starting from 2020,” explained Marco Righi, CEO of Flash Battery. “First as a response to Covid and then to the escalation of the international situation with the war in Ukraine, rising costs and raw material shortages.”

“In this case the patent we obtained for our proprietary BMS, the Flash Balancing System, was recognized, and specifically the innovation introduced with the latest version of our remote control portal, Flash Data Center; an innovation that particularly impressed the judging panel due to that fact that the implementation of the latest machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms allows the continuous and automatic remote monitoring of our more than 18,000 batteries installed in 54 countries, combining monitoring with the elimination of any anomalies as they arise, enabling self-diagnostics, predictive maintenance and the minimisation of maintenance costs.”