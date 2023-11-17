AGRITECHNICA: JCB launches flagship telehandler – the 560-80 Agri Loadall

British off-highway vehicle OEM JCB is using Agritechnica in Hanover Germany this week (November 12-18) to unveil the flagship in its telescopic handler range – the 560-80 Agri Loadall. Adrian Hall general manager for wheel loader growth at JCB, gives iVT a rundown of the key features, including DualTech VT transmission, which combines hydrostatic transmission for yard work and three-speed powershift for on-road use, taking it up to a top speed of 40km/h, using its JCB 448 engine.