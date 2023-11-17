British off-highway vehicle OEM JCB is using Agritechnica in Hanover Germany this week (November 12-18) to unveil the flagship in its telescopic handler range – the 560-80 Agri Loadall. Adrian Hall general manager for wheel loader growth at JCB, gives iVT a rundown of the key features, including DualTech VT transmission, which combines hydrostatic transmission for yard work and three-speed powershift for on-road use, taking it up to a top speed of 40km/h, using its JCB 448 engine.
AGRITECHNICA: JCB launches flagship telehandler – the 560-80 Agri Loadall
By Chris McCullough1 Min Read
Chris McCullough
Chris McCullough is a freelance multi-media journalist based in Northern Ireland and has spent the past 18 years travelling the globe hunting for the best stories in food, farming and politics. Chris has won a number of awards for his photos and journalism and is always on the lookout for his next exclusive.