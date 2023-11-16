Merlo UK’s general manager Shaun Groom gives iVT’s Chris McCullough an exclusive run down of the main features of its latest and largest battery electric telehandler, unveiled for the first time at Agritechnica 2023 in Hannover, Germany (12-18 November).
AGRITECHNICA 2023: Merlo launches full-size battery electric telehandler
By Chris McCullough1 Min Read
Chris McCullough
