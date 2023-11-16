The Systems & Components halls at Agritechnica are the ultimate shopping centre for off-highway vehicle designers and engineers – one highlight in 2023 is the EPEC stand (Hall 15, Stand H38), where, as its CEO Jyri Kylä-Kaila explains, solutions are on show that are helping to enable the electrification of all types of off-highway vehicles as well as building autonomous systems, and more…
AGRITECHNICA 2023: How do you build an electric, autonomous tractor? EPEC has solutions
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
