Christer Hedstrom, director product planning for the industrial segment at Volvo Penta, talks through the company’s offerings in agriculture and sustainability, as well as providing an overview of its new focus; productivity solutions.
AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: Volvo Penta’s new focus is all about productivity
By Saul Wordsworth1 Min Read
Saul Wordsworth
