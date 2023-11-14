iVT’s deputy editor Saul Wordsworth finds out more about one of the most unusual looking machines at Agritechnica 2023 – the Nexat – from marketing manager Jens Willeke. This vehicle, which rotates usual dimensions through 90 degrees, gives a whole new take on crop management, enabling farmers to sow, cultivate, fertilise and harvest with just one platform. It is a 2023 winner of an Agrifuture Concept Winner Award, presented by Agritechnica organisers DLG, and it was a Gold Medal Award Winner in the 2022 Agritechnica Innovation Awards.
AGRITECHINCA VIDEO: The machine from Nexat that turns crop management on its side
By Saul Wordsworth1 Min Read
Saul Wordsworth
Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.