The new generation K Protec Modular from Eberspächer not only ensures a pleasant and safe working environment for your drivers, but also makes their work comfortable and efcient. Our modular double-filter cab pressure system enables you to easily switch between dust and pollutant filters. This minimizes use of the much more costintensive pollutant filters – thus reducing costs, especially for multifunctional agricultural machinery.
VIDEO: Eberspächer cabin pressure system – K Protec
