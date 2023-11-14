iVT’s Tom Stone gets an exclusive look inside New Holland’s CR11 – the largest combine harvester in the world. This production-ready vehicle was the only winner of an Gold Award for Innovation at this year’s Agritechnica in Hannover, Germany. Here product specialist Geert Nerinckx explains how the vehicle has completely rethought the harvesting process.
AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: What’s inside the world’s largest combine harvester?
By Tom Stone & Chris McCullough1 Min Read
