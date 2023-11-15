AGRITECHNICA: World premiere for Preh’s HMI driving solution

With a total of seven exhibits, Preh is presenting is full portfolio of customized HMI systems at this week’s Agritechnica. Its highlight however is its motorised drive lever (MDL), presented here for the first time.

High adaptability

The MDL takes over the complete driving task, i.e. it also replaces the conventional steering wheel in the cockpit. Preh thus offers its customers the opportunity to obtain “everything from a single source”. By means of free programmability of the control lever, the agricultural machine can be adjusted to the various jobs and driving situations that arise. The concept thus provides considerable support for the tasks of modern agriculture.

“We designed the MDL to take efficiency and productivity in the agricultural sector to a new level – in line with our working motto ‘Do More With Less’,” says Michael Jendis, director commercial vehicles HMI at Preh.

The new Preh control lever facilitates the implementation of a wide range of functions, including acceleration, deceleration and steering, as well as autonomous driving. The corresponding driving modes can be adjusted simply by pressing a button in the armrest. Its modular applicability in any type of vehicle makes the MDL extremely versatile. All in all, this enables a completely new user experience.

Jendis explains the MDL’s contribution to a perfectly ergonomic working environment: “Thanks to our active haptic feedback, the lever communicates bidirectionally with the operator and supports him in performing all the work involved. Whether in the harvester or the tractor, the control unit ensures a relaxed sitting position and ergonomic working.”

Showcase for innovation

For Preh GmbH, it is already the third participation as an exhibitor at Agritechnica. “We at Preh have a passion for smart innovations. As the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural technology, Agritechnica offers us the ideal opportunity to present our new products to a professional audience,” says Jendis.

Preh will be present in Hall 17, Booth E54 from 12 to 18 November.