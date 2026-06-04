VIDEO: Volvo CE’s hybrid EC560 crawler excavator

iVT travelled to Volvo Construction Equipment’s Customer Centre in Eskilstuna, Sweden to get a first look at Volvo’s new hybrid EC560 crawler excavator.

In this video, product manager, Jörg Breuer introduces the 56–58-tonne excavator built on the OEM’s current EC535 platform. Breuer walks through the machine’s key features: a hydraulic hybrid system that recuperates energy from the boom-down function to reduce fuel consumption, a next-generation cab with fully integrated Co-Pilot monitor, people object classification (POC) radar for proximity detection, and a three-point side-access system designed for safe and easy machine entry.