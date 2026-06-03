Bauma Shanghai 2026 expands to dual-venue format

Bauma Shanghai 2026 will be held across two venues in Pudong for the first time, as organisers Messe München announce a move to a “one show, two venues” format for the construction machinery trade fair.

The event will run across the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC) from 23 to 26 November 2026, and the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from 24 to 27 November 2026. Both venues operate under a unified exhibition concept and product portfolio spanning construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, and construction vehicles.

The expansion follows a period of renewed growth in China’s construction machinery sector. According to the China Construction Machinery Association, key enterprises recorded a 10.5% year-on-year increase in revenue in 2025, with growth continuing at 8.44% in the first quarter of 2026. Booth applications from domestic and international companies have exceeded expectations ahead of the event, with Komatsu, LiuGong, and Sunward Intelligent among the exhibitors confirmed to return.

“The expansion to two venues marks a defining milestone for Bauma Shanghai,” says Stefan Rummel, chief executive officer of Messe München. “Beyond increasing scale, the new venue creates a dedicated platform for next-generation construction solutions – bringing together global innovators, accelerating knowledge exchange, and actively shaping the future of the industry.”

The new venue’s programme will open with the inaugural Bauma Shanghai 2026 Construction Machinery Technology & Innovation Conference, co-organised with the China Construction Machinery Association at SWEECC on 23 November.

SWEECC will feature dedicated exhibition zones for new energy technologies, intelligent equipment, and digital solutions, alongside live demonstration areas, high-level forums, and industry networking events.

“The construction machinery industry is rapidly moving toward intelligent, electrified, green, and international development,” says Su Zimeng, chairman of the China Construction Machinery Association. “Leveraging world-class trade fairs to foster technological innovation, global cooperation, and cross-industry integration will effectively drive the industry to achieve high-quality growth.”

To support movement between both sites, Bauma Shanghai 2026 will operate a “one badge, two venues” policy, with complimentary shuttle bus services running between the two locations and enhanced metro guidance and on-site wayfinding. Digital tools including a WeChat Mini Program and AI customer service will assist visitors in planning routes. Visitor outreach will also broaden, with trade buyer delegations targeted from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, as well as expanded domestic promotional activity across the upstream and downstream supply chain.

“The dual-venue expansion of Bauma Shanghai 2026 represents far more than an increase in exhibition scale; it continues our long-standing commitment to quality, professionalism, and industry leadership,” says Evan Sha, president China and chief executive officer of Messe Muenchen Shanghai. “Operating under a unified brand identity and show concept, both venues will integrate to deliver a more comprehensive, full-spectrum ecosystem platform that strengthens global collaboration across the entire construction machinery value chain.”

Image: Bauma Shanghai