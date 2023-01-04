VIDEO: TYRI Lighting pens song in honour of cab operators

Swedish lighting specialist TYRI has produced a rock video paying tribute to all those who spend long days sitting in heavy machines and work in challenging environments. Created in collaboration with the artist Pax aka TYRI marketing manager, PeO Axelsson – the track, entitled Let There Be Light, is dedicated to operators everywhere.

All the lighting in the video comes from TYRI’s work lights. Three fully equipped machines delivered nearly 100,000 effective lumens from the front. The background was lit with an additional 50,000 effective lumens.

“I’ve been making music all my life, and rock music is especially close to my heart,” says Axelsson. “The idea seemed obvious once it came to me; of course we should produce a rock song for all those heroes who operate heavy machinery. The tough, often dark environment, the noise, the light from the lamps – everything is absolutely perfect for rock.”