VIDEO: Perkins’ new 2600 series engines will be ready for alternative fuels and hybridisation

Giving a sneak preview of what the industry can expect in 2026, when the range will begin to be made available to market, Perkins Engines unveiled its brand new 13-litre engine platform, the 2600 series, at an exclusive launch event at London’s Shard on 13 September 2023. The first engine expected from the range is the 2606.

Here lead engineer on the project Allen Chen explains to iVT editor Tom Stone more about the key features of the engine series. It has been completely redesigned, starting with a clean sheet, and includes an innovative fluids module and future-proofing features for possible new emissions standards and hybridisation.

