Sandvik is attempting to change the face of rock processing with the first of its 3-Series, 3rd generation offering, the QI353 mobile impact crusher.

Designed to provide more uptime than any other, the QI353 is one of the most versatile, mid-sized mobile impactors available today. Built utilising Sandvik’s market leading Prisec technology for primary or secondary applications, it is capable of processing up to 400 TPH, whilst reducing fuel and energy consumption.