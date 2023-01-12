VIDEO: New Effidence robots in action

A fleet of Effidence robots with double conveyors was recently installed in Degrenne’s warehouse in Vire, France. In this short video, Effibots with Convey-Link motorised roller accessory move in perfect cohesion and carry their load safely. Three light barriers on the Convey-Link ensure the presence of the package and its position on the accessory. When the robot is precisely positioned in front of the fixed conveyor for the transfer of parcels, the rollers will be triggered simultaneously as soon as the parcel crosses the virtual safety barrier.