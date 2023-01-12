Case IH sprayer lands top award

Case IH, a global leader in agriculture equipment, has been recognised as a 2022 Good Design Award Winner for the industry-leading Patriot 50 series sprayer. The award, presented by the Chicago Athenaeum, highlights the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world.

“We are honoured and proud to be recognised, once again, with a Good Design Award; the oldest and most prestigious awards program organised worldwide,” said Scott Harris, Case IH global president. “This award proves Case IH’s 2-century history commitment to serving farmers’ needs by providing innovative products and solutions to help them meet the challenges of today and growing demands of tomorrow.”

Each year since 1950, the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. present the Good Design awards program celebrating the yearly achievements of design excellence. Each submission is evaluated by a jury based on the following criteria established in 1950: innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept function, utility, energy efficiency and sustainability.

The Patriot 50 series sprayer is designed to help farmers and ag retailers work more productively and efficiently with its exceptional operator environment, complete vehicle control, advanced connectivity solutions and integrated spray technology. Operators will appreciate the modern yet luxurious cab environment and an innovative 4-bar linkage chassis suspension system that delivers superior ride quality to make time in the cab more comfortable.

“Efficiency is if I can stay in the field and load one more time to get another 200-400-acres in a day after days of spraying,” said Kansas farmer and Patriot sprayer user, Matt Moreland. “The other piece of efficiency is knowing our spray rates are accurate. When we look a year ahead with these input prices, we need to be precise this coming year.”