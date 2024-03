In this short video, Volvo CE introduces its groundbreaking, eco-friendy electric wheeled excavator EW240 developed for both material handling and construction.

Unlike other electric vehicles with large, heavy batteries, Volvo’s electric material handler operates continuously without the need for refuelling or recharging, made possible by a permanent grid connection – or wired plug – which Volvo claims makes it the ideal equipment asset for indoor use or in continuous, repetitive applications.