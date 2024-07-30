VIDEO: Kohler Engines hosts Demo Days 2024

iVT deputy editor, Anjali Sooknanan travels to the Kohler Engines plant in Reggio Emilia, Italy for the second edition of its Demo Days event. This year, the focus was on the KSD series which has been in production since 2023. The action-packed day featured live demonstrations, as well as presentations from OEMs who have partnered with Kohler Engines including Caron, JCB, Merlo, MDB and more.