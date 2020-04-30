Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
You are at:»»VIDEO: How Caterpillar has managed previous crises

VIDEO: How Caterpillar has managed previous crises

0
By on Videos

Caterpillar has been around for 95 years, and that means it has seen more than its share of historical crises. In fact, it could be said that the company’s founders had their share of responding to and rising to the challenge of crises on a global scale. In this video, Rusty Dunn from Enterprise Communications talks with Caterpillar corporate archivist Lee Fosburgh about the impact that both World Wars had on the company, as well as the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Share.

About Author

mm

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.