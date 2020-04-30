VIDEO: How Caterpillar has managed previous crises

Caterpillar has been around for 95 years, and that means it has seen more than its share of historical crises. In fact, it could be said that the company’s founders had their share of responding to and rising to the challenge of crises on a global scale. In this video, Rusty Dunn from Enterprise Communications talks with Caterpillar corporate archivist Lee Fosburgh about the impact that both World Wars had on the company, as well as the Spanish Flu pandemic.