Production restarts at BKT’s Indian plants

Production of BKT tires has partially restarted in all its Indian factories, following dialogue with and approval by the local governments of the States where the plants are located.

The Group, which specialises in off-highway tires, has also restarted supply and delivery to the OEM and Aftermarket channels.

Nonetheless, the absolute priority for BKT is the safety of its workforce by minimising risks.

For this reason, it has equipped its manufacturing facilities with numerous measures, such as:

distancing between workers, also using some devices and structures to separate work units and workspaces;

the reorganisation of shifts, to enable distancing;

the construction of accommodation for workers, who can thus avoid using transport;

the installation of body temperature sensors;

the establishment of medical checks for all workers at the start of their shift with a doctor always present at every facility.

In order to completely protect the health of its employees, BKT set up a task force which immediately started to study and draw up the operating plan, in other words the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which was put to and approved by the Indian Government and local Governments.

Thanks to this work and to the supply chain team, which has remained in constant contact with the suppliers of raw materials, production has restarted without any time being lost.

The headquarters in Mumbai – since the Government adopted the lockdown – have been closed, but customer services and sales support have always been operational using smart working.

The same methods have also been adopted for BKT Europe and its services covering logistics, technical assistance, marketing, customer service and sales support. The facility in Seregno (Northern Italy) has not suffered any slowdown and is constant contact with European OEM customers, handling each situation with the promptest service possible.