Epiroc improve world’s highest payload underground truck

Since the launch of Minetruck MT65 in 2016, Epiroc has maintained its position as the highest payload capacity underground truck in the world. Recent improvements have taken it a stage further.

A new engine dramatically lowers emissions, enabling more sustainable operations. Epiroc’s latest engine technology meets Tier 4 Final/Stage 5 requirements and is certified to comply with the North American standards CANMET (Canada) and MSHA (USA). NOx has been reduced by 45%, and diesel particle matters have been lowered by 80% compared to a Tier 2 engine. Lower emissions improve the working environment and reduce the need for ventilation, leading in turn to lower operation costs and a smaller environmental footprint.

Another advantage of Minetruck MT65 is its new Ejector dump box option for compact envelop applications. This was developed to cover more applications with the same load frame. The modular design is a pin-on solution that attaches to the load frame, which makes it possible to swap between standard and Ejector dump boxes as needed.

“We keep a constant dialogue with our customers around the world to receive feedback from the field. These updates are the direct result of this feedback,” said Daniel Sandström, global product manager in the underground division at Epiroc.

An additional load-weighing display can be placed in the cabin window so the loader operator is able to ensure that the truck is fully loaded every time. This will not only help maximise the payload but also minimise the risk of overfilling/overloading. This information can also be monitored through Epiroc’s proven telematics system Certiq. Certiq monitors and records vital machine information, which helps to both improve productivity and reduce unnecessary wear.