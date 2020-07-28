Industrial Vehicle Technology International
VIDEO: Ford uses four-legged robots to create 3D factory scans

Ford is using four-legged robots at its Van Dyke Transmission Plant in early August to laser scan the plant, helping engineers update the original computer-aided design which is used when the company is getting ready to retool our plants.

The robots can be deployed into tough-to-reach areas within the plant to scan the area with laser scanners and high-definition cameras, collecting data used to retool plants, saving Ford engineers time and money.

Ford is leasing two robots, nicknamed Fluffy and Spot, from Boston Dynamics – a company known for building sophisticated mobile robots.

