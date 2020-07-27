New Holland launches game-changing Crossover Harvesting combine

Lars Skjoldager Sørensen, crop harvesting product management global, commented: “We designed the CH7.70 for professional arable farmers and contractors looking for a combine that delivers consistent, high performance in all conditions together with low cost of ownership. The new CH7.70 combine brings to our customers all the benefits of 45 years of Twin Rotor separation excellence combined with our best threshing technology – best-in-class productivity, top grain and straw quality, crop-to-crop versatility and reliability with low operating costs. This unique concept heralds the new era of Crossover Harvesting by New Holland.”

The new Crossover Combine sets a new benchmark in capacity for mid-range combines, delivering outstanding grain and straw quality, and is equally at home in all crops and conditions. The highly fuel-efficient engine with patented HI-eSCR 2 technology for Stage V compliance, delivers high productivity with extremely low operating costs. This performance comes with the superior comfort of the Harvest Suite™ Deluxe cab.

A preview presentation outlines the key highlights of the new combine, showing how it offers the best of both worlds.

New Holland Agriculture has launched the CH7.70 combine, which introduces a brand-new, Crossover Harvesting concept that brings together outstanding Twin Rotor separation technology with the brand’s proven and renowned conventional threshing technology.

Carlo Lambro, New Holland brand president, added: “New Holland revolutionised the way farmers harvested over 45 years ago. Today, with the launch of the new CH Crossover Harvesting combine, it confirms its global harvesting leadership.”

Crossover Harvesting delivers best-in-class throughput with high grain and straw quality

This new Crossover technology delivers up to 25% higher throughput than a conventional combine in this segment. The two-drum threshing system features a 600mm diameter drum – the largest in the segment – with reinforced, heavy-duty design to deliver outstanding threshing performance. The large drum combined with the user-friendly sectional concave, offers the best match in terms of versatility, enabling fast adaptation to different crops, in less than 20 minutes.

Drum speed is controlled from the cab by a new heavy-duty hydraulic drum variator, so that the operator can easily ensure the speed is perfectly matched to the crop and field conditions. The threshing system is combined with proven New Holland Opti-Thresh™ system, which adapts to crop conditions and maturity simply by repositioning the rear part of the concave – no tools are needed. When the hinged top section is moved away from the drum, the rubbing action is gentler, improving straw quality.

The CH7.70 combines this high-capacity two-drum system with New Holland’s proven Twin Rotor concept to deliver the Crossover Harvesting experience. Over 45 years since it was first introduced, it delivers the most efficient and gentle threshing system on the market while reducing broken grains. The specially designed 21-inch, 3.45-metre-long Twin Rotor system provides the largest separation area in the segment, at some 2.9 m2, and is a perfect match to the CH7.70’s mission. The system requires minimal changes to the settings when switching between crops, resulting in outstanding crop-to-crop versatility.

The CH7.70 can be equipped with a range of Varifeed™ headers of up to 9.15 metres, including a brand-new 8.53-metre Varifeed version specifically developed for this range. The front face of the feeder housing can be mechanically adjusted to ensure perfect alignment with the header, thereby optimizing the angle for each different header to deliver smoother, laminar crop flow for increased throughput and ensure the best flow whatever the crop.

Best-in-class triple cascade cleaning delivers up to 15% more capacity on all terrains

The cleaning capacity of the CH7.70 is perfectly matched to its high threshing and separation throughput. It features the unique New Holland Triple-Clean™ cascaded cleaning system, which boosts cleaning capacity by up to 15% with the addition of an extra cascade in the centre of the grain pan. The double flight cross auger, which transfers grain to the elevator faster, can result in an increase in throughput, improving capacity further.

The CH7.70 also delivers a flawless performance on slopes thanks to the proven SmartSieve system, which automatically compensates for side slopes up to 25%, maintaining perfect sieve balance for uniform cleaning. The system also calibrates sieve action based on fan speed and kernel size to determine the optimal throwing angle. In addition, the award-winning Opti-Fan™ system automatically compensates for fluctuating grain speed across the cleaning shoe when the machine is working on slopes. It reduces fan speed when travelling uphill so no grain is lost out the back of the combine, and increases it when moving downhill to prevent clogging of the shoe.

Laterale version maintains comfort and capacity on steep slopes

For sustained performance in hilly conditions, a Laterale version, which uses a robust automatic levelling system, provides transversal slope correction of up to 18% on both sides. The Laterale system is in addition to the standard Triple-Clean and self-levelling Smart Sieve systems with the result of optimised cleaning efficiency over difficult terrain.

Excellent fuel efficiency and low cost of ownership

The CH7.70 features the proven Cursor 9 engine that develops 374hp – 34hp more than the CX6.90 – to deliver a consistently powerful and fuel-efficient performance in all conditions. It complies with Stage V emissions standards with the patented HI-eSCR 2 technology developed by FPT Industrial. The CH combine has been designed to deliver easy maintenance: only four greasing points make daily maintenance even quicker and the large service door on top of the straw hood door provides easy access”. This maintenance-free after-treatment system, together with the exceptionally low fuel consumption, results in extremely low operating costs.

In addition, the standard three-year extended warranty (1200 engine hours) covering the engine, driveline and after-treatment system, together with the long, 600-hour service intervals, further contributes to the combine’s low operating costs. This testifies the brand’s confidence in the superior quality of its flagship combines and its commitment to meeting its customers’ demand for a clear Total Cost of Ownership of their equipment.