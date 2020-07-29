Inter Control launches low-cost controller with integrated emergency-stop

Inter Control Electronics, one of the leading suppliers of mobile electronics for outdoor applications, has launched Digsy Fusion E, a mobile suitable compact PLC with integrated emergency-stop safety function.

With the low-cost controller Digsy Fusion E Inter Control has completed its product portfolio. By using a 200 MHz 32-bit CPU, no compromise has been made regarding performance. With its 47 multifunctional I/O´s (thereof up to 31 outputs), the Digsy Fusion E offers a sufficient number of I/Os, to automate a small or midsize vehicle or machine without additional control components. The programming is carried out in the widely used software development environment CODESYS 3.5.

The integrated emergency-stop safety function helps to save space and to reduce the system costs. Because of its competitive price the Digsy Fusion E can also be used as an I/O expansion module in distributed systems.

Beside the by default available 3 CANbus-interfaces the Digsy Fusion E is optional available with an USB- or Ethernet-interface. PLb, according to EN ISO 13849 and an e1-certification complete the features of the Digsy fusion E.