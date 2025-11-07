VIDEO: AGRITECHNICA 2025 PREVIEW – JCB • Claas • John Deere • Krone • Steyr

iVT deputy editor Anjali Sooknanan was one of the journalists invited to the Agritechnica 2025 press conference and VDMA preview in Kassel, Germany, where leading exhibitors revealed their key innovations ahead of the show in Hanover this November.

In this video, iVT speaks to Malene Conlong, international media and communications manager, Agritechnica (00:05), Ioan Evans, communications specialist, JCB (00:31), Matthias Mumme, specialised press and group communications, Claas (00:48), Daniel Buter, product marketing, Krone (01:26), Steven Roller, PR manager, John Deere (01:49) and Peter- Philipp Hampel, head of Steyr operations, Europe (02:18).