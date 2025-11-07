The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Agriculture

VIDEO: AGRITECHNICA 2025 PREVIEW – JCB • Claas • John Deere • Krone • Steyr

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read

iVT deputy editor Anjali Sooknanan was one of the journalists invited to the Agritechnica 2025 press conference and VDMA preview in Kassel, Germany, where leading exhibitors revealed their key innovations ahead of the show in Hanover this November.

In this video, iVT speaks to Malene Conlong, international media and communications manager, Agritechnica (00:05), Ioan Evans, communications specialist, JCB (00:31), Matthias Mumme, specialised press and group communications, Claas (00:48), Daniel Buter, product marketing, Krone (01:26), Steven Roller, PR manager, John Deere (01:49) and Peter- Philipp Hampel, head of Steyr operations, Europe (02:18).

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

