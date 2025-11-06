FEATURE: Agritechnica 2025 preview

The world’s largest trade fair for agricultural machinery returns for a seven-day showcase of the innovations shaping the future of the agricultural sector. Petra Kaiser, brand manager, systems & components, provides an insight into what’s in store for this year’s edition of the show

With all 23 halls now fully booked and preparations in full swing, Agritechnica 2025 is set to welcome over 430,000 attendees to Hanover on 9-15 November. The world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery continues to evolve, introducing new formats, focusing on new innovations reshaping modern farming and addressing the critical needs of the industry.

Agritechnica 2025 will host around 2,700 exhibitors who will travel from over 50 different countries. “This impressive international presence reflects the event’s global relevance and the diversity of innovations on display,” says Petra Kaiser, brand manager for Systems & Components at Agritechnica. “Exhibitors range from world-leading agricultural machinery manufacturers to specialist equipment providers, suppliers and a growing number of startups. Together, they will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions for every stage of the farming process, from tractors, tillage and spreaders to sprayers, harvesters and autonomous systems and field robots.”

A two-year planning cycle

The logistics of hosting close to half a million visitors requires extraordinary preparation that begins the moment one show ends. The Agritechnica team conducts comprehensive surveys with both exhibitors and attendees during each event, collecting real-time feedback that goes directly into planning for the next edition. “Pretty much right after the event, we have what we call a manoeuvre critique where we look at what have we done, what was implemented, what worked and what didn’t. Based on that information, we then start planning ahead for the next show so you really can say there is a two-year cycle planning for a momentous event like Agritechnica,” says Kaiser.

This detailed planning process is enhanced by the organisers’ deep industry roots. As part of the German Agricultural Society (DLG), with 138 years of exhibition experience and 31,000 farming professionals as members, the team is focused on maintaining constant connection with industry developments and challenges.

What’s new for 2025?

The theme for this year’s edition of Agritechnica, ‘Touch Smart Efficiency’, has been designed to capture the agricultural industry’s rapid digital evolution.

“The theme highlights how digital intelligence and system integration are shaping the future of machinery,” says Kaiser “A key focus is on modern electronics and AI powered technologies that enable intelligence, safe and efficient, autonomous machine control. One of the most significant and visible trends is the rise of next-gen human-machine interface systems and sensor technologies.”

“The impressive international presence reflects the event’s global relevance and the diversity of innovations on display”

The most significant addition to the event is the introduction of the 7 Days, 7 Topics format, developed in direct response to exhibitor feedback. “The new format was designed to provide a more targeted and meaningful experience for our diverse international audience,” says Kaiser. “Each day of the fair is dedicated to a specific theme and visitor group, allowing exhibitors and attendees to engage more deeply with content tailored to their interests and professional needs.”

The week begins with Innovation and Press Day on Sunday, followed by Agribusiness Days on Monday and Tuesday, International Farmers Day on Wednesday focused on France, Canada, and the Czech Republic, Digital Farm Day on Thursday and then Young Professionals Day on Friday, with Saturday, the final day of the event concluding with Farming Day.

Knowledge is key

Beyond the extensive exhibition halls, Agritechnica 2025 features what Kaiser characterises as “probably one of the most extensive technical programs in the global agricultural sector”, featuring around 400 individual events across multiple expert stages.

The programming scope encompasses both cutting-edge research and practical implementation strategies. “The speakers include DLG members, industry leaders, representatives from international organisations and more, offering a rich mix of perspectives and practical insights,” she says. “The program is designed to be interactive and accessible, with formats ranging from expert panels to pop-up talks. The sessions cover a wide spectrum of topics including autonomy and robotics, market intelligence and policy discussions.”

The foundation of innovation

The Systems & Components segment has been integral to Agritechnica since 2011, though individual suppliers have participated since the show’s inception. At this year’s event, Halls 15,16 and 17 will be dedicated to showcasing the innovations from component manufacturers and service providers – spanning engine and drive technologies to hydraulics, vehicle electronics and spare parts. The Systems & Components halls are expected to host over 800 exhibitors from Germany, Italy, Turkey, China, India and more.

“As Agritechnica is the hub for solutions to the challenges facing global crop production, Systems & Components is an integral part of the event,” says Kaiser. “Here, leading suppliers will meet with OEMs, developers and more to discuss the latest developments and innovations driving efficiency, sustainability and performance in mobile machinery.”

The component sector will showcase its own comprehensive technical program through the Systems and Components Expert Stage in Hall 17. “Throughout the week, the Expert Stage will feature a range of panel discussions, presentations from industry experts and in-depth insights into current supplier trends.”

Awards – The innovation accelerators

As part of its recognised awards programme, the DLG will present five awards at the event – three technology awards and two people awards – honouring pioneering innovations and key achievements within the agricultural sector. The winners of the Innovation Awards (Gold and Silver Medals) have already been announced. The Systems & Components Trophy – Engineer’s Choice, the DLG Agrifuture Concept Winner, the AgriInfluencer Award and the Women In Ag Award will all be announced during the show week.

“It’s like looking into a crystal ball, our award winners show us a path to the future still to be announced,” says Petra Kaiser. “The DLG Agrifuture Concept Winner award, for example, spotlights visionary innovations with real potential to become mainstream within the next five to 10 years. These concepts reflect broader trends in agriculture, automation, digitalization and resource efficiency. Agritechnica is not just showcasing them, it’s accelerating their journey towards becoming everyday tools in farms worldwide. Agritechnica truly is a launchpad for technologies that will shape the future of farming.”

Looking ahead to 2027, Agritechnica will continue adapting to the evolving nature of the agricultural sector. “We’re focused on keeping our finger on the pulse. It’s important for us to keep close communication with our exhibitors and visitors,” concludes Kaiser.

