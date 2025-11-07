AGRITECHNICA CASE STUDY: The debut of JCB’s Fastrac 6000 series

The wraps will come off JCB’s all-new Fastrac 6000 series at Agritechnica – the third high-performance Fastrac series in the OEM’s tractor range, featuring the 6260 reaching up to 284hp, and the 6300 reaching up to 335hp.

“Before launching the 6000 series, we had the 4000 series at 235hp and the 8000 series at 348hp. This machine now locks in the middle to meet varying operator requirements,” says Ioan Evans, communications specialist, JCB.

The 6000 series tractors have a new chassis structure, selectable four-wheel steering, four-wheel external disc braking with anti-lock both on- and off the road, 66kph top speed, where permitted, and an all-round suspension.

In addition, the new series will be available with a fully integrated tyre inflation management system to optimise tyre pressure for road and field operations, as well as axles with brake pad wear monitoring and quick-change replacement of brake discs.

New digital technologies include a dual satellite receiver installation for quicker, more precise line acquisition, the Twin Steer ultra-precision guidance system that steers the two axles individually, and multiple-pattern headland turn guidance.

“If you order the machine with the GPS steering system, you get two receivers on the roof,” says Evans “We can use the two signals to position the tractor via the rear axle to follow the correct track. This is important for vegetable producers, for example, as they can plant the vegetables narrower due to the precision of the tractor. This could lead to around 20% more yield.”

