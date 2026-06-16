iVT EXPO VIDEO: Aliant Battery showcases lineup for vehicle electrification

At the iVT Expo in Cologne last week (10-11 June) Aliant Battery’s Riccardo Massaro gave us a quick tour of the show stand, taking in high-voltage lithium battery solutions for industrial applications, and R100-certified batteries for use in on-road vehicles.

There are also modular battery and charger solutions that can be connected in parallel to increase energy provided to a vehicle; and NFC solutions enable wireless CANbus communication, alongside telematics to check battery parameters remotely.

Aliant Battery is the only battery manufacturer in Europe to be a part of the Charge by Delta-Q programme.