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iVT EXPO VIDEO: Aliant Battery showcases lineup for vehicle electrification

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read

At the iVT Expo in Cologne last week (10-11 June) Aliant Battery’s Riccardo Massaro gave us a quick tour of the show stand, taking in high-voltage lithium battery solutions for industrial applications, and R100-certified batteries for use in on-road vehicles.

There are also modular battery and charger solutions that can be connected in parallel to increase energy provided to a vehicle; and NFC solutions enable wireless CANbus communication, alongside telematics to check battery parameters remotely.

Aliant Battery is the only battery manufacturer in Europe to be a part of the Charge by Delta-Q programme.

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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