VIDEO: Volvo CE’s first electric wheeled excavator

Volvo Construction Equipment has launched the EWR150 Electric in Europe — its first fully electric wheeled excavator and the latest addition to its electric machine portfolio.

The 15–17-tonne machine delivers the same performance, comfort and reliability as its diesel equivalent, but with zero tailpipe emissions. Designed to travel independently on public roads without a transport trailer, the EWR150 Electric is positioned as a flexible solution for urban environments where access, noise and emissions are key considerations.

At the heart of the machine is an electric travel motor combined with a hydraulic boom energy-recovery system, enabling operating hours of up to 8–10 hours depending on application. Charging options include up to 150kW DC fast charging for rapid turnaround and up to 22kW onboard AC charging for overnight use.

The short-swing design suits confined working spaces, while reach, travel speed and lifting capacity are said to match the diesel version without compromise. Reduced maintenance requirements from the electric driveline are expected to lower operating costs and total cost of ownership over the machine’s lifetime.

The EWR150 Electric is suited to a broad range of applications including urban construction, road building, utilities, agriculture, forestry, and demolition. Its quiet operation also enables greater scheduling flexibility in noise-sensitive environments.

iVT travelled to Volvo CE’s Customer Centre in Eskilstuna, Sweden, for an exclusive first look at the EWR150 Electric. Product specialist Henning Bäumchen takes us through the machine in full — watch the video below.