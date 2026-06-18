iVT EXPO: The best of Cologne 2026 – automation, electrification and new HMIs

Highlight’s of last week’s iVT Expo in Cologne, including clips from our standing-room-only panel session titled Autonomous Future? Exploring the Challenges of Machine Control and Driverless Systems for Off-Highway Vehicles, moderated by editor Tom Stone, brought together experts from Volvo CE, CNH, Danfoss Power Solutions and Cross Control to debate the road ahead for off-highway autonomy – read the full write-up and watch this space for the full session video.

Eleswhere on the show floor new displays were showcased by Deep Sea Electronics’ Tony Manton, who highlighted the M810 control unit, now fully compliant with the European Radio Equipment Directive. While Jon Newman of VeeThree Technologies revealed the new RT-Series displays, featuring a real-time operating system, sleek design and full customisation.

In the area of battery electric solutions Calatherm’s Daniel Jackson introduced the BTMS 1 (800V), a battery thermal management system for higher-voltage electric and hybrid platforms, and Aliant Battery’s Riccardo Massaro toured the stand showcasing high-voltage lithium batteries for industrial use, R100-certified batteries for on-road vehicles, modular battery and charger solutions, and NFC-enabled wireless CANbus communication.

On the motor side, Tom Elliott of Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) presented the company’s magnet-free electric motors, reaching up to 225kW, with smaller variants peaking at around 40kW.

In terms of elctrical components John Deere Electronics’ Shannon Grove showcased the company’s electronics solutions for OEMs, including 32-bit embedded controls and power electronics for electric and hybrid applications, while Toran Kösling of Contac outlined the company’s customised cable solutions and harness manufacturing for agricultural and construction machinery.