CONEXPO 2023: Cabless, autonomous vehicles demoed by Develon

Develon (the rebranded Doosan) is using ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas to give the first public demonstration of its Concept X2, cabless, autonomous vehicles. Building on the previous Concept X, the new vehicles – the DD100-CX dozer and DX225-CX crawler excavator – were striking in their cabless design, with autonomous driving and blade control achieved via global navigation satellite system (GNSS).

Other functions include automated 3D grading with tiltrotator accessory; enhanced machine-learning-based auto digging and loading; integrated work planning algorithm applied; and advanced E-Stop safety technology