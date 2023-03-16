Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
You are at:»»»CONEXPO 2023: Cabless, autonomous vehicles demoed by Develon

CONEXPO 2023: Cabless, autonomous vehicles demoed by Develon

0
By on Autonomous Vehicles, Exhibitions, Videos

Develon (the rebranded Doosan) is using ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas to give the first public demonstration of its Concept X2, cabless, autonomous vehicles. Building on the previous Concept X, the new vehicles – the DD100-CX dozer and DX225-CX crawler excavator – were striking in their cabless design, with autonomous driving and blade control achieved via global navigation satellite system (GNSS).

Other functions include automated 3D grading with tiltrotator accessory; enhanced machine-learning-based auto digging and loading; integrated work planning algorithm applied; and advanced E-Stop safety technology

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.