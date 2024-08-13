SUPPLIER FEATURE: Revolutionising material handling

Efficiency, precision, and reliability are paramount in the rapidly evolving material handling and logistics world. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) are at the forefront of this transformation, streamlining operations in warehouses, distribution centres, and manufacturing facilities.

The CASM-100 High-Performance Actuators are leading this revolution from Ewellix, a Schaeffler Company, which sets new standards in pallet lifting technology. These actuators are versatile and can benefit various sectors, including the agricultural equipment, the construction equipment, the municipal vehicle, the ground support equipment and food and beverage industries.

Advancing AGV/AMR capabilities

AGVs and AMRs have become indispensable in modern material handling, enabling the efficient movement of pallets. The integration of Ewellix’s CASM-100 actuators significantly enhances their capabilities. These actuators allow AGVs and AMRs to lift to five tonnes with remarkable precision and recover energy during descent through regenerative braking. This impressive lifting capacity makes these robotic systems essential in today’s material handling operations.

Innovation in engineering

The CASM-100 actuators are celebrated for their robust lifting capacity and precision engineering. Unlike traditional hydraulic systems, these actuators prevent oil leakage, ensuring a cleaner and more eco-friendly pallet lifting experience. This unique feature enhances reliability and aligns with sustainability goals by reducing environmental risks, making it a truly innovative solution.

Electrification and efficiency

The industry-wide shift towards electric power transforms pallet lifting, with the CASM-100 actuators leading the charge. Combined with the CAHB-2xS series, these actuators enable lift and auxiliary functions to be powered by electricity instead of hydraulic fluid. This shift enhances efficiency, promotes a cleaner, more sustainable work environment, and reduces costs. By eliminating the need for hydraulic fluid, CASM-100 actuators can significantly lower operational expenses, making them a cost-effective solution for your material handling needs.

Trends shaping the industry

Several emerging trends are reshaping pallet lifting solutions:

Automation integration : Advanced automation systems leveraging AI and machine learning are increasingly integrated with AGVs and AMRs, optimising routing, improving efficiency, and enhancing operational agility.

: Advanced automation systems leveraging AI and machine learning are increasingly integrated with AGVs and AMRs, optimising routing, improving efficiency, and enhancing operational agility. Customisation and adaptability : Pallet lifting solutions are becoming more customisable to accommodate diverse load sizes and shapes, catering to the unique requirements of various industries.

Safety and ergonomics : The CASM-100 actuators are designed with safety and ergonomics in mind. They feature advanced safety mechanisms such as overload protection, back-up nut, holding brake, and emergency stop functions to reduce workplace accidents. Additionally, their ergonomic design, with easy-to-use controls and adjustable settings, improves operator comfort and reduces the risk of workplace accidents.

Sustainability: Companies prioritise eco-friendly solutions to minimise environmental impact through reduced energy consumption and emissions.

Optimising performance

Integrating Ewellix CASM-100 actuators into AGVs and AMRs provides unmatched benefits:

Enhanced performance : These actuators can lift to five tonnes, ensuring efficient handling of heavy loads with precision and speed and allowing regenerative braking energy

: These actuators can lift to five tonnes, ensuring efficient handling of heavy loads with precision and speed and allowing regenerative braking energy Clean operation : The innovative design eliminates oil leakage, creating a safe and clean working environment while reducing maintenance needs.

Reliability : CASM-100 actuators guarantee consistent performance, unlike traditional hydraulic systems, which can be unpredictable.

Auxiliary functions: Besides the CASM-100 actuators, Ewellix offers the CAHB-2xS series. These actuators are designed for auxiliary tasks requiring forces between 1500 and 10,000 N, such as side shift and adjustable fork width. The CASM-100 and CAHB-2xS series provide a comprehensive solution for all your material handling needs.

Conclusion

Integrating AGVs and AMRs with Ewellix CASM-100 High-Performance Actuators heralds a new era of efficiency, precision, and sustainability in pallet lifting operations. These actuators unlock the full potential of AGVs and AMRs, enabling significant advancements in material handling.

