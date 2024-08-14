Caterpillar expands Lafayette large engine facility

To further satisfy growing customer demand, Caterpillar has broken ground on a major expansion at its Lafayette, Ind. large engine facility.

Caterpillar’s large, multi-year capital investment at the facility will increase capacity for both new engines and aftermarket parts.

A new building on the Lafayette campus will allow the company to expand its ability to build and test new engines, genset packages and provide aftermarket components by expanding the campus’ footprint, refurbishing equipment and investing in additional equipment.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to further invest in our Lafayette engine centre to continue to deliver for our customers,” says Bart Myers, Caterpillar senior vice president of large power systems who is responsible for the Lafayette campus. “We are grateful to the State of Indiana and the City of Lafayette for their support as we make this investment to ensure adequate capacity while enhancing safety for our employees.”

This expansion, the largest investment in Lafayette since the facility opened in 1982, will support a growing need for backup and prime power for data centres globally, driven in part by cloud computing and generative artificial intelligence.

“The success of the Lafayette engine centre is rooted in our people, our commitment to safety and our dedication to technical innovation and continuous improvement in the interest of customers’ business success,” adds Myers.

The expansion project will also result in 100 new jobs on the campus. About 1,900 employees currently work at the Lafayette Engine Centre.