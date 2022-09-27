Industrial Vehicle Technology International
In this Issue – September 2022

iVT International September 2022

September 2022

The September 2022 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY

LEANER AND GREENER: Manitou president and CEO Michel Denis talks exclusively with iVT’s Saul Wordsworth about the company’s new line-up of electric vehicles, its post-pandemic roadmap, and his own excitement at the up-coming Bauma exhibition

NEWS & REGULARS

A NEW DAWN: Case IH launches an industry-first autonomous machine

DESIGN FOR LIFE: iVT’s new columnist is legendary industrial designer David Wilkie

LOOKING BACK: Steyr celebrates 75-years of highquality tractor production

 

