Manitowoc introduce updated crawler class MLC250

Manitowoc’s Crane Control System (CCS) offers a user-friendly interface, full graphic display, and intuitive controls.

This includes productivity updates drawn from the MLC range; boom length and load charts remain unchanged from the 999. Featuring a wider cab, with up to 20° tilt, and access to service compartments and better ergonomics for operators and techs, key specifications largely remain unchanged.

The new MLC250 uses the same #82 boom sections with a max boom length of 290 ft (88.4 m) and load charts.

“The Model 999 has been a firm favorite with contractors in the heavy construction and energy sectors for 20 years, providing enough reach and capacity to tackle virtually any job,” said Brennan Seeliger, product manager at Manitowoc Cranes, adding, “Feedback received through our Voice of the Customer new product development process showed that users were still satisfied with its performance, but there were areas that could be enhanced to bring it in line with our newer crawlers.”

One key change is the switch to open-loop hydraulics over the 999’s closed-loop system. Barring swing, main functions are powered by the same two main pumps, reducing parasitic load, increasing hydraulic performance, and offering faster engine starting in cold weather. The Tier 4F Cummins QSL9 engine is a 340 hp @ 2100 RPM version that complies with EU Stage V regulations.

Carbody Updates

Several major changes have been made to the carbody. Its counterweights now double as part of the upper deck and serve as a more stable walking platform, replacing the 999’s walkways that pivoted over the counterweights.

The new model features fabricated steel component enclosures with swing-open doors (rather than the fiberglass gullwing doors of its predecessor), which improves compartment access and mobility around the crane. The upper platform is reached via new steps mounted onto the undercarriage.

The crawler tracks are offered in standard 48-inch shoe width and new optional 60-inch width for greater stability and reduced ground pressure. The crawler drive motor is relocated from the carbody to the tumbler to provide better performance.

Add-ons

The MLC250 can be ordered with the Manitowoc Vision Cab, which is also offered on MLC300 and MLC650 models. The legacy EPIC system is replaced with the more user-friendly Manitowoc CCS. The CCS features a full-color graphic display and dual-axis electronic joysticks, common with Manitowoc’s MLC range and Grove mobile hydraulic cranes.