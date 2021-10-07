In this Issue – September 2021

The September 2021 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
- HYDROGEN SPECIAL: Battery electric solutions, while efficient for small machines, do not scale to larger vehicles, leaving hydrogen as the leading solution. In this iVT special we take a detailed look at the two ways of using the technololgy – fuel cells and combusion – and weigh up the pros and cons of each
NEWS & REGULARS
- WORTH THE WAIT: EIMA International heralds the return of large-scale international exhibitions in Europe
- AND THE WINNER IS… A rundown of latest off-highway award winners for innovation
- BULLETIN BOARDS: New solutions from Caldaro and Curtiss-Wright
- LOOKING BACK: Wacker Neuson is celebrating 50 years of expertise in dump trucks, including an all-electric model now on the market
FEATURES
- INTERVIEW : TIME FOR ACTION: Thomas Bitter, Volvo CE’s senior vice president of technology, discusses carbon neutrality targets, hyrogen solutions and a new Electric Site project
- NEW VISION: The renaming of a popular bulldozer is more than just a makeover. Saul Wordsworth takes a walk around the new Caterpillar D4 dozer
- ALL ABOUT THE OPERATOR: New Holland’s second generation T7 Heavy Duty tractor series offers an all-new cab, terrain-sensitive automatic guidance and much more, as iVT’s Martin Rickatson discovers