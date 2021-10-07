New Seenebogen tree care handler offers 21m reach

When designing the tree care handler, special attention was paid to safety and operator comfort in daily operation. In the comfortable Maxcab, in addition to the outstanding all-round visibility from the cab, which can be raised by 2.70 m and tilted by 30 degrees, the operator can also look forward to particularly ergonomic controls and a comfort seat. Protected by roof and front grilles as well as windscreens and side windows made of bulletproof glass, the machine can be configured according to customer requirements. The spacious cab itself offers a panoramic view over the entire working area, while cameras provide additional support.

The necessary power is provided by a powerful Stage V diesel engine with 140 kW, which reliably drives the two hydraulic circuits. Like all Seenebogen tree care handlers, the 728 E comes with a separate, generously dimensioned auxiliary hydraulic system for independent operation of the attachments as standard. Depending on the intended use, the machine can be operated with a grapple saw, mulcher, cutting unit and more