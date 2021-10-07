Liebherr offers expertise in alternative fuels for off-highway

Liebherr-Components and a number of research partners have been pursuing new paths towards a CO2-neutral future in mobility. The “Closed Carbon Cycle Mobility – Climate Neutral Fuels for the Traffic of the Future” (C³-Mobility) cross-sector consortium includes power generation, process engineering, automotive and commercial vehicle engine manufacturing, as well as research and development.

The test results show great potential for the fuels OME3-5, 1-octanol and methanol used in on- and off-highway applications. As compared to fossil diesel, OME3-5 promises improvements in dual-fuel applications. Moreover, future-relevant results were achieved in the use of methanol-based fuels for the maritime sector. Liebherr relies on the findings in the C³-Mobility project for current and further research activities (e.g. methanol standard), which are of great importance for traffic of the future.

The C³-Mobility project, which has been running for three years, focuses on the use of fuels from renewable sources based on methanol and their further processing into other petrol and diesel fuels. Liebherr has contributed its core competence in the field of fuel injection equipment and tested synthetic fuels in heavy-duty and large engines in dual-fuel combustion processes, by means of high-pressure chamber and other functional tests.